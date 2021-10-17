Ind vs Nep: Sunil Chhetri Equals Lionel Messi as India win 8th SAFF Championship title

New Delhi: Footballer Sunil Chhetri equalled the iconic Lionel Messi with his 80th international strike as an inspired India blanked Nepal 3-0 for their eighth SAFF Championship title here on Saturday.

India extended their domination in the regional tournament thanks to second half goals from Chhetri (49th minute), Suresh Singh (50th) and Sahal Abdul Samad (90th).

Chhetri equalled Messi and became the second highest goal-scorer in international football among active players.

As expected, India dominated possession in the first half but failed to break the deadlock. The 37-year-old opened the scoring soon after the break with a simple header from a Pritam Kotal delivery in the 48th minute. And within seconds, young Suresh Wangjam drilled one through the Nepalese defence from a Yasir Mohammad run to make it 2-0.

India continued to dominate the match in every aspect of the game. But Nepal tested Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu more than a couple of times.

Sahal Abdul Samad then scored a stoppage-time goal in the 90th minute to seal the game as India win the SAFF Championship title after losing the previous edition to the Maldives.