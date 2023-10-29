IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup: Men In Blue Secure India’s 6th Win, Beat England By 100 Runs

The Men in Blue continued their winning streak by defeating the English side by 100 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma-led India team put a decent 230-run target for England to chase. However, the dominating Indian bowlers turned the game in India’s favour, by restricting England to just 129 runs in 34.5 overs.

With this, undefeated India went up to the top of the ODI World Cup 2023 points table with a sixth successive win in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Rohit Sharma’s sublime 87 on a tricky pitch guided India to win and won him the Player of the Match title.

Mohammed Shami scalped four wickets, Bumrah picked up three wickets, Kuldeep Yadav claimed two wickets and Ravindra Jadeja scalped one wicket.

Previously, the Indian team started well but then they suffered early blows in the form of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. KL Rahul then joined hands with Rohit Sharma, leading India to a bit of recovery.

It was Rohit who did the most damage as he crossed the feat of 18,000 international runs and collected yet another half-century as well.

Finally, the stand of 91 runs between Rahul and Rohit had been broken when the Karnataka-based batter departed off David Willey in the 31st over. Suryakumar Yadav then took the onus and added 33 runs for the fifth wicket with Rohit but the latter got dismissed 13 runs short of his century. Surya then went on to score 49 runs and powered India to a total of 229 runs.

The English bowlers bowled well, restricting India to just 229/9 in 50 overs. David Willey scalped three wickets while Woakes and Rashid took a wicket each for England.

England got a flying start but Jasprit Bumrah took the wickets of Dawid Malan and Joe Root off consecutive balls at the end of his third over. Mohammad Shami then chipped in and dismissed Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow in his first two overs. Kuldeep Yadav then snared Jos Buttler and Shami then followed it up by removing Moeen Ali in the first ball of his returning spell. Livingstone was the top scorer with the bat, hitting 27 runs for his team.

The England team failed the withstand the bowling attack of the Indian team and were restricted to just 129 runs in 34.5 overs.