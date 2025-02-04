The preparations for the upcoming India-England ODI match at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 9 have almost reached its final stages.

A high-level meeting chaired by the Regional Development Commissioner (RDC) on Tuesday addressed crucial issues such as security and traffic.

Five key parking zones will be established near the stadium to manage vehicular movement efficiently.

Food stalls within the stadium will adhere to standardized pricing, and a dedicated team will monitor the quality and pricing of food items to ensure high standards and hygiene.

The organizers aim to provide an enjoyable and seamless experience for all attendees. These measures highlight the commitment to enhancing operational logistics and catering services for the event.