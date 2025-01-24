Tickets for the highly anticipated India-England ODI match at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack will be available for online purchase starting February 2, 2025.

A total of 4,000 tickets will be sold online. Additionally, offline counter sales will take place on February 5 and 6 at the stadium, informed Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Suryabanshi Suraj on Friday.

To enhance the match-day experience, a fan park will be set up within the stadium precincts for the first time. This initiative aims to provide entertainment and amenities for spectators. The match is scheduled for February 9, 2025.

