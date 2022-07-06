IND vs ENG: Amit Mishra slams Barmy Army for posting false series result

London: Veteran India spinner Amit Mishra has slammed the England cricket team’s supporter’s club, Barmy Army, for posting false series results in favour of the Ben Stokes-led side.

After the Barmy Army claimed that England had won the series 1-0, Mishra said that the British have a ‘habit of distorting history for their own advantage.’

England registered their highest run-chase in Test cricket after gunning down 378 in 76.4 overs to win the rescheduled fifth Test against India by seven wickets and draw the five-match series 2-2.