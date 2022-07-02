IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 2: Ravindra Jadeja’s Century Helps India To Post 416

Birmingham: After posting 338 for 7 at stumps on Day 1 of their ongoing final and fifth Test match at Edgbaston in Birmingham, India on Day 2 took a strong hold with Ravindra Jadeja hitting a century.

Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah together helped India to post 416 runs.

On Day 1, India’s top-order collapsed with Shubman Gill scoring 17 runs, Cheteshwar Pujara 13 runs, Hanuma Vihari (20) and Virat Kohli (11).

The first day saw Rishabh Pant playing huge, a knock of 146, studded with 20 fours and 4 sixes. He combined with Jadeja to form a 222-run stand for the sixth wicket after India were reduced to 98/5.

Meanwhile, James Anderson has been in dominating form for England as he took three wickets. Similarly, Matthew Potts bagged two dismissals, Ben Stokes and Joe Root took a wicket each.

Leading 2-1 in the five-match series, the visitors will be looking to build on their momentum and clinch the series.