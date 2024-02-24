IND Vs ENG 4th Test Day 2: India Bowl Out England For 353

Ranchi: England were all out for 353 in their first innings after deciding to bat first in the fourth Test against India in Ranchi on Saturday.

Former England skipper Joe Root remained unbeaten on 122 with 10 boundaries during his unconquered 274-ball innings.

Resuming at the overnight score of 302 for seven, Root and Ollie Robinson completed their century stand for the eighth wicket to take England forward. Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets. Debutant Akash Deep (3/83) impressed on the first day.

For India, Jadeja (4 wickets), Akash Deep (3 wickets) Mohammed Siraj (2 wickets) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1 wicket) were among the wicket-takers.

England were in big trouble after Ben Stokes opted to bat first. Akash, who was making his debut, took the prize scalps of Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley. Root added important runs with Jonny Bairstow before the latter departed after scoring 38 runs. In the process, Robinson (58 off 96) hit his maiden Test half-century.

India is leading the five-Test series 2-1 having won the previous two Test matches.