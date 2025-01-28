Jos Buttler’s team secured their first victory of the series by defeating India in Rajkot. A strong collective performance from England’s bowlers led them to a 26-run win, preventing India from concluding the series.

Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to field first. The notable addition to the Indian lineup was pace veteran Mohammed Shami, making his first appearance since the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final, replacing Arshdeep Singh. Jos Buttler maintained an unchanged side, with Jamie Smith keeping the wicket instead of Phil Salt, who fell as the first wicket in the second over.

Fellow opener Ben Duckett contributed a crucial half-century before being caught by Abhishek Sharma off Hardik Pandya’s bowling, having built a solid partnership with Buttler that put England in a strong position at 83 for 2.

However, England’s middle order struggled against Varun Chakravarthy, who took 5 wickets for 24 runs. This collapse left England at 127 for 8, requiring Liam Livingstone to play a brave innings, scoring 43 runs off 24 balls. He received valuable support from Adil Rashid and Mark Wood, both contributing 10 runs. England ended their innings at 171 for 9. While this total seemed slightly under par, their bowlers responded decisively, claiming wickets consistently, with none of India’s top four batsmen managing to score more than 24 runs.

Pandya was the standout performer for India, scoring 40 runs off 35 balls and forming a 38-run partnership with Axar Patel. However, after Buttler caught Pandya off Jamie Overton’s bowling in the 19th over, India fell too far behind, ending their innings 26 runs short.

Not the result Team India were looking for in Rajkot, but Varun Chakaravarthy put on a solid show with the ball to bag the Player of the Match award!

India leads the five-match series 2-1, with the fourth T20I set to take place in Pune on Friday, January 31.