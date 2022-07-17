Ind vs Eng, 3rd ODI: Pant’s maiden ton, Pandya’s all-round heroics guide India to ODI series victory

Rishabh Pant’s sensational ton and Hardik Pandya’s all-round display helped India to a 2-1 series victory against England in Manchester.

Winning the toss, India skipper Rohit Sharma had no hesitation in putting England in to bat. The decision paid rich dividends as the Indian pacers struck at regular intervals. Mohammed Siraj, who replaced Jasprit Bumrah, would scalp the wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root, with both walking back for a duck.

Jason Roy and Ben Stokes would then take the attack to India, establishing a 54-run stand. But the pair would walk back to the pavilion in relatively quick succession. Roy would be dismissed for 41 by Hardik Pandya and the all-rounder would strike again to send Stokes packing for 27. England now found themselves struggling at 74/4.

England would then fight hard, with skipper Jos Buttler leading the way. A stand with Moeen Ali of 75 runs would steady the ship for England. The pair played some glorious shots to put the pressure back on the Indians.

Moeen Ali would finally depart for 34, with Ravindra Jadeja getting his scalp. Liam Livingstone would chip in with 27 runs, with Pandya again doing the damage. Pandya would get his fourth of the match, with Buttler walking back after a well-made 60. David Willey (18) and Craig Overton (32) would score vital runs to ensure that England had a total to defend.

India would finally bowl out England for 259 in the 46th over.

England would again have the Indian top-order struggling again, striking early. Shikhar Dhawan could only score 1 before Reece Topley dismissed him. Rohit Sharma would be the next to depart, with Topley striking again.

Topley would have his third as Virat Kohli edged one to the keeper after scoring only 17. Suryakumar Yadav scored 16 before he was sent back to the hut by Craig Overton. India were now reeling at 72/4.

A big partnership was of paramount importance for the visitors. And they got just that, with Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya launching a brilliant counter-attack. The pair embarked on a partnership of 133 runs, which came in only 115 deliveries.

There were some audacious shots, coupled with sensible defending. The pair found it easy to pierce the field at ease, as the England bowlers did not have any answers against their brilliance.

Both Pandya and Pant would bring up their half-centuries and start to up the ante. This would bring about Pandya’s downfall as a brilliant catch by Carse would bring an end to his incredible knock of 71.

There was still a job remaining to be done, as India needed 55 runs to win. But there was no stopping Rishabh Pant as guided India home, notching up his first ODI ton in the process. He treated the England bowlers with disdain, smashing David Willey for five fours in an over.

India would chase down the target in only 42.1 overs to win the series 2-1. It was another feather in the cap of the young wicketkeeper-batter, who is quickly carving out a reputation of thriving under pressure.