IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Pope, Hartley Lead England To Victory As Hosts Lose Despite Taking 190-Run First Innings Lead

England emerged victorious in the opening match of the five-match Test series against India, defeating the hosts by 28 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Despite India’s 190-run lead in the first innings, England made a stunning comeback on Day 4, led by Ollie Pope’s impressive 196 and Tom Hartley’s seven-wicket haul.

With a target of 231 runs, India’s batting line-up was dismantled by Hartley, Joe Root, and Jack Leach, and they were all out for 202.

The second Test will take place at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam from February 2.