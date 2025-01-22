India triumphed over England by 7 wickets in the 1st T20I match held in Kolkata.

Abhishek Sharma’s explosive 79 off 34 balls led India to chase down England’s target of 132 runs in under 13 overs. Varun Chakravarthy was the standout bowler for India, taking 3 wickets for 23 runs & bagged the Player of the Match Award.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s decision to bowl first paid off as India’s bowlers, led by Varun Chakravarthy, dismantled England for 132 runs.

Jos Buttler was the standout performer for England, scoring 68 off 44 balls. India now leads the series 1-0.

𝗔 𝗱𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗘𝗱𝗲𝗻 𝗚𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘀! 💪 💪#TeamIndia off to a flying start in the T20I series, sealing a 7⃣-wicket win! 👏 👏 Follow The Match ▶️ https://t.co/4jwTIC5zzs#INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/hoUcLWCEIP — BCCI (@BCCI) January 22, 2025

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

England Playing XIs: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.