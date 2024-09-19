R Ashwin has once again become a major challenge for Bangladesh by scoring his sixth Test century on Thursday, September 19. On the first day of the opening Test in Chennai, Ashwin achieved his century in a mere 108 balls, including 10 boundaries and two sixes. His entry to the crease was at a critical moment when India was reeling at 144 for 6 after the top order had collapsed.

KL Rahul was out for just 12 runs, and it was then that Ashwin, in partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, began to steady the innings. While Jadeja assumed a supportive role, Ashwin dominated, particularly against spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan. A highlight was Ashwin’s six off Shakib, which brought him to his fifty in only 58 balls, much to the delight of the local supporters.

Ashwin maintained his assertive stance with Jadeja, helping India to cross the 300-run threshold. Even with several narrow escapes where the ball just missed the slips, Ashwin was undeterred. He notched up his century with a straightforward single, adding another notable performance against Bangladesh to his record.

Ashwin’s history of impacting Bangladesh’s game is well-documented. During their previous meeting in Mirpur, he claimed six wickets and contributed a vital 42 runs, leading India to a comeback victory. His partnership with Shreyas Iyer in 2022 was also significant.

Chepauk Stadium appears to be Ashwin’s preferred ground. This century is his second in a row at this venue in Test matches, following his century against England in 2021. With this century, he now stands among cricketing greats like Gundappa Viswanath, Kapil Dev, and Virender Sehwag for the most hundreds scored at Chepauk. Sachin Tendulkar holds the record with five centuries at Chepauk, followed by Sunil Gavaskar with three.

As the first day wrapped up, Ashwin was not out on 102 runs, with India’s score at 339 for the loss of six wickets.