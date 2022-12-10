IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli Power India Post 409/8 Against Bangladesh

Chattogram: Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli’s partnership powered India to post a total of 409 for 8 in 50 overs vs Bangladesh in the third ODI at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Saturday.

After the men in blue lost Shikhar Dhawan early in the game, Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli together stitched 290 runs to give India a power score.

Ishan Kishan hit 210 off 131 balls, while Virat Kohli scored 113 runs off 91 balls.

Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Litton Das had won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game. KL Rahul is leading the Indian side as regular skipper Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the final game due to a thumb injury.