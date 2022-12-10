IND Vs BAN 3rd ODI: India Crush Bangladesh By 227 Runs, BAN Win Series 2-1

India registered a big win in the final match of the ODI series as the Men in Blue romped to a massive 227-run victory over Bangladesh, courtesy of Ishan Kishan’s double ton and Virat Kohli’s 72nd ton.

From Ishan Kishan’s record-breaking double century to Virat Kohli’s 72nd ton, it was a game to remember as Team India managed to put on a mammoth 409/8 in the third and final ODI at Chattogram on Saturday.

Ishan Kishan smashed the fastest double hundred in the history of ODI cricket. Put in to bat, Kishan blasted 210 off 131 balls, while Virat Kohli (113) also slammed his first ODI hundred since August, 2019 to power India to a massive 409 for 8.

Kishan, who came into the side in place of an injured Rohit Sharma, slammed as many as 24 fours and 10 maximums. Washington Sundar also chipped in with 37 to take the team past the 400-mark

Chasing a mammoth 410 to win, the hosts were always behind the eighth ball. Axar Patel came up with the goods with the ball to peg back the hosts early. In reply, Bangladesh were all out for 182 in 34 overs. Bangladesh could never recover from the setback and eventually lost the match by 227 runs.