IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India 100 runs away from winning second and final Test match

In the second and final cricket test between India and Bangladesh at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, the guests were 100 runs away from winning. The visitors are chasing a victory target of 145 runs.

Men in blue were 45 for 4 at the stumps on day Three. India lost four wickets late on day three while looking to chase down 145 in the fourth innings and are still some way away at the stumps.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz snared three wickets late on day three to reduce India to 45/4 in pursuit of 145 in the fourth innings of the second Test in Dhaka.

India lost the key wickets of Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli with the pitch taking turns, making what might have been a regulation run chase rather tricky heading into day four.

Axar Patel, whose promotion to No.4 was a talking point on day three, remained unbeaten on 26 with nightwatchman Jaydev Unadkat giving him company.

A win here to complete a 2-0 series victory will be crucial for India to give their chances of making the ICC World Test Championship final a good boost.