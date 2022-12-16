Ind vs Ban 1st Test Day 3 | Bangladesh all-out on 150 against India; Kuldeep Yadav takes 5 wickets

Chattogram: KL Rahul and Shubman Gill look to extend India’s lead in their second innings against Bangladesh on the third day of the ongoing first Test match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav registered figures of 5 for 40 as India bundled out Bangladesh for 150 runs. Mohammed Siraj also shone with the ball, scalping three for 20 as India gained a first-innings lead of 254 runs.

India had scored 404 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara (90) and Shreyas Iyer (86) being the top run-getters in their first innings.