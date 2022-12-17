Ind vs Ban 1st Test: Bangladesh 272-6 at the End of Day’s Play; Shakib, Mehidy Force Match into Day 5

Bangladesh started off well with Zakir Hassan amassing a fine hundred on debut helping Bangladesh put 200 on the fourth day of the opening Test on Saturday. The Bangla Tigers were 272 for 6 at stumps on Day 4.

They came out to bat to chase 513 runs against India and will be needing 241 more runs to win on Sunday.

The Bangla Tigers started off well with Zakir Hassan amassing a fine hundred on debut helping Bangladesh put 200 on the fourth day of the opening Test on Saturday. Hassan was batting with Mushfiqur Rahim when he reached the landmark. Ashwin then got rid of him and picked up his first wicket of the match.

Umesh Yadav returned with a wicket and provided the first breakthrough as he took the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto’s (67). Axar and Kuldeep also did the trick and sent Yasi Ali (5) and Litton Das (19) to the pavilion.

Earlier, India declared their second innings at 258 for 2 with Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara getting centuries. In the first innings, India scored 404 runs and they bowled out Bangladesh for 150 runs. Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball as he scalped 5 for 40.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are batting and they need close to 250 runs on the final day to win the Test match.

Squads:

India: KL Rahul (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Saurabh Kumar, Kona Bharat, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanta, Rejaul Rahaman Raja, Zakir Hasan (wk), Nurul Hasan (wk), Yasir Ali.