IND vs BAN, 1st ODI: Bangladesh Win Toss, Opt To Field Against India

Bangladesh has won the toss and decided to bowl first in the opening match of a three-match ODI series against India on Sunday.

While the home side fielded a side without its regular captain Tamim Iqbal, as he was ruled out of the series due to a groin injury, Pacer Kuldeep Sen made his debut for India.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh XI: Liton Das (captain), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen.