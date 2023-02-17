IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Fastest Indian To Pick 250 Wickets And Score 2500 Runs In Test Cricket

New Delhi: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Friday became the fastest India to claim 250 wickets and score 2500 runs in Test cricket.

Milestone 🚨 – @imjadeja becomes the fastest Indian and second fastest in world cricket to 250 Test wickets and 2500 Test runs 🫡🫡#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/FjpuOuFbOK — BCCI (@BCCI) February 17, 2023

Jadeja, who is currently ranked 1 ICC Test all-rounder, dismissed Australian opener Usman Khawaja on the first day of second Test to complete his 250 wickets in the longest format.

Jadeja pipped legendary Kapil Dev to become the fastest Indian to achieve the double of – 250 wickets and 2500 runs in Tests. The southpaw achieved the feat in his 62nd Test, while he is the fastest in the world to complete it as Ian Botham is the only player ahead of him with 55 Tests.

2500 runs and 250 wickets – Fastest in Tests

Ian Botham – 55 Tests

Ravindra Jadeja – 62 Tests

Imran Khan – 64 Tests

Kapil Dev – 65 Tests