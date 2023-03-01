Ind vs Aus: India Win Toss, Elect To Bat; Shubman Gill Replaces Rahul At Top

Bhopal: India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat in the third Test against Australia here on Wednesday.

Young opener Shubman Gill replaced Rahul at the top while India also decided to rest Mohammed Shami and brought in Umesh Yadav for this contest.

India are 2-0 up in four-match Test series and will need to produce at least a 3-0 or 3-1 win against Australia to reach World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 Final.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann.