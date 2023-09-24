IND vs AUS: India set huge 400 target for Australia

Indore: India gave a massive target of 400 runs to Australia owing to the magical finish by Suryakumar Yadav’s explosive finish who made 72 runs in just 37 balls. At 399, this is India’s highest total against Australia.

KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan started on a explosive note as both players smashed SIX. Australian bowlers dismissed Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill but now they face the Rahul-Kishan challenge.

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer delivered exceptional performances by achieving individual centuries, further solidifying India’s commanding position over Australia in the second ODI. Skipper KL Rahul is taking the game forward with Shubman Gill after Sean Abbott dismissed Shreyas Iyer.

Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first. Team India’s start was slow and Ruturaj Gaikwad departed early, but then came Shreyas Iyer. With Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer is punishing Australian bowlers from all directions.

KL Rahul-led Indian side are facing the Australian side at the Holkar International Stadium in Indore. India are looking to seal the three-match series with a win in Indore while Australia will be trying to find an opportunity to make a comeback in the series.