IND vs AUS: Australia Pacer Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Of Remaining Test Series

INew Delhi: Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the remaining series against India after failing to recover from an Achilles injury.

The announcement came hours after Cricket Australia confirmed the departure of skipper Cummins from the Australian camp prior to the 3rd Test against India.

Hazlewood, who has played 59 Tests for Australia so far, had missed the first two Tests in the series because of the injury he sustained in the third Test against South Africa in Sydney in January.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green, who missed the first two games, are set to return for the third Test, which gets underway in Indore from March 1.

Australia are 2-0 down in the four-Test series after being thrashed by six wickets in the second match in Delhi on Sunday and by an innings and 132 runs in the opener in Nagpur.