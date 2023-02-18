IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 2: India All Out For 262, Australia Take 1-Run Lead

New Delhi: Australia bowled out India for 262, taking a lead of 1 run on day two of the 2nd Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Axar Patel and R Ashwin stitched a 100-plus run to take India from a precarious situation.

Axar Patel hit 74 runs while Virat Kohli scored 44. For Australia, off-spinner Nathan Lyon claimed his 22nd five-wicket haul while Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann picked two wickets each.

India had resumed at the score of 21 for 0 on Day 2.

On Friday, the hosts had bundled out the guests for 263.