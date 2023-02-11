IND vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: India Beat Australia By An Innings And 132 Runs

Nagpur: Team India beat Australia in the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by innings and 132 runs. With the win, India took a 1-0 lead in the series.

Having scored 400 in the first innings and taken a 233-run lead, the Indian team did allow Australia to settle in their second innings and won the match.

The hosts resumed their innings at 321 for 7 with a lead of 144 runs against the guests on Day 3.

Ravindra Jadeja (70) was the first one to go in the morning session. Then Axar Patel continued to bat well and scored 84 runs off 174 deliveries and was the last man to go as he was outfoxed by a slow off-cutter from Pat Cummins at the brink of the break.

Before that, Mohammed Shami (37 off 47) showed his batting prowess, attacking the spinners with huge hits. He added 52 runs for the ninth wicket alongside Axar Patel. For Australia, off-spinner Todd Murphy was the pick of the bowlers with 7/124.

Earlier, India had bundled out Australia for 177 after visiting skipper Pat Cummins had opted to bat first. Ravindra Jadeja had shone in the innings with a five-wicket haul.