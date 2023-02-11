IND vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: India All Out For 400 In The First Innings, Take 223-Run Lead

Nagpur: India showcased a superb performance as it took the lead of massive 223 runs over Australia as they were bowled out for 400 at lunch on the third day of the opening Test against Australia here on Saturday.

Lunch on Day 3 of the 1st Test. India all out for 400. Lead by 223 runs. Rohit Sharma (120)

Axar Patel (84)

Ravindra Jadeja (70)

The hosts resumed their innings at 321 for 7 with a lead of 144 runs against the guests on Day 3.

Ravindra Jadeja (70) was the first one to go in the morning session. Then Axar Patel continued to bat well and scored 84 runs off 174 deliveries and was the last man to go as he was outfoxed by a slow off-cutter from Pat Cummins at the brink of the break.

Before that, Mohammed Shami (37 off 47) showed his batting prowess, attacking the spinners with huge hits. He added 52 runs for the ninth wicket alongside Axar Patel. For Australia, off-spinner Todd Murphy was the pick of the bowlers with 7/124.

Earlier, India had bundled out Australia for 177 after visiting skipper Pat Cummins had opted to bat first. Ravindra Jadeja had shone in the innings with a five-wicket haul.