IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1: Australia 177 All Out In 63.5 Overs

Nagpur: India wrapped up the Australia game for 177 in their first innings just after tea on day 1 of the opening Test here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja completed his five-wicket haul to return figures of 5 for 47 in 22 overs, before Ravichandran Ashwin (3 for 42 in 15.5 overs) finished off the Aussie innings with his third wicket.

The left-arm spinner, who returned from a knee injury, was the wrecker-in-chief during the second session as he broke the 82-run stand between Steve Smith (37) and Marnus Labuschagne (49) before trapping Matt Renshaw and Todd Murphy.

Australia were bowled out in 63.5 overs.

Earlier, pacers Mohammed Shami (1/18) and Mohammed Siraj (1/30) dealt early blows to the visitors, removing openers Usman Khwaja (1) and David Warner (1) within the first three overs.

Brief Scores: Australia 1st innings: 177 all out in 63.5 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 49, Steve Smith 37; Ravindra Jadeja 5/47, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/42).