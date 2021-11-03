Ind vs Afg T20 World Cup Live: Afghanistan Have Won Toss & Have Opted To Field

Virat Kohli loses the toss again Mohammad Nabi has called it right at the toss and chosen to field first against India! Suryakumar Yadav is fit and returns to the Indian XI in place of Ishan Kishan while Ravichandran Ashwin replaces Varun Chakravarthy, who has got a niggle.

Teams:

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Hello and welcome to the coverage of the second Group 2 game of the day between India and Afghanistan. India’s semi-finals hopes are currently hanging by a thread and need to beat Afghanistan to stay in contention.