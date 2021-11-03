Ind vs Afg T20 World Cup Live: India Come Back With A Pleasant Victory Against Afghanistan, Win By 66 Runs

India Come Back With A Pleasant Victory Against Afghanistan
Afghanistan need 113 runs in 24 balls
Afghanistan have lost their top 5 inside the first 12 overs, going at just above run-a-ball in their chase of 211. Ravichandran Ashwin traps Gulbadin who is gone for 18.
Afghanistan Lose 3 Wkts, need 162 runs in 78 balls
Pandya-Pant Partnership Helps India To Set 211 Target For Afg
India 210/2 (20 overs) vs Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. Rohit (74), Rahul (69), Pandya (35*). This is the highest total posted by any team in this tournament and India’s second highest in T20 World Cups after 218 vs England in Durban in 2007. An unbeaten 63-run stand between Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya from just 21 balls takes India to 210/2, the highest score in the World Cup so far!
India cross highest score in T20 World Cup 2021
India have now crossed the highest total in this tournament. This is the second-highest total against Afghanistan in T20Is after 225/7 by Ireland at the same venue in 2013.
Pandya, Pant On Fire
Rishabh Pant and one-handed sixes have been a common thing now while Hardik Pandya’s long-handed blow hammering Afghanistan bowlers.
WICKET! KL Rahul b Naib 69 (48 balls)
KL Rahul tries to paddle one from Naib and is bowled.
WICKET! Rohit Sharma c Nabi b Janat 74 (47 balls)
Finally, a breakthrough for Afghanistan Rohit Sharma is gone after a wonderful knock of 74.
KL Rahul hits his 13th T20I fifty
Fifty for Rohit!
It comes off 37 balls, and he gets a boundary to get to the milestone. The boundaries have dried up since the powerplay but this will be a welcome one in more than one way.
Brilliant Start For India!
A fiery beginning from the Indian openers in the Powerplay. They are 74/0 after 9 overs. India’s score of 53 for no loss is the fifth-highest score in the powerplay in the Super 12s of this tournament.
Rahul & Hit-Man launch as India fly out of the blocks
Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have hit 6 fours and two sixes in the powerplay. A productive powerplay for India. This pitch is looking like a belter from what we’ve seen so far. India – 53 for 0. This is the highest batting powerplay score so far in the tournament
Virat Kohli loses the toss again
Mohammad Nabi has called it right at the toss and chosen to field first against India! Suryakumar Yadav is fit and returns to the Indian XI in place of Ishan Kishan while Ravichandran Ashwin replaces Varun Chakravarthy, who has got a niggle.
Teams:
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the second Group 2 game of the day between India and Afghanistan. India’s semi-finals hopes are currently hanging by a thread and need to beat Afghanistan to stay in contention.