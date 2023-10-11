IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma Breaks Multiple Records With Superb World Cup Ton

India’s streak of victories continued on Wednesday in the ODI World Cup in Delhi as they defeated Afghanistan by an eight-wicket margin. A record-breaking ton against Afghanistan helped Rohit Sharma eclipse several records during his 131 and go on to win the Player of the Match.

Rohit scored his 31st ODI ton and thus went past Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most centuries in the history of the World Cup. He also went past Chris Gayle’s record for most sixes in international cricket.

As per new records, Rohit Sharma has hit the most sixes in international cricket, and most hundreds in World Cup history and is the fastest-ever Indian to hit a World Cup ton. Not only did he rewrite history with his phenomenal knock, but he also crossed the monumental 1000-run mark in World Cup cricket.

“It was a good pitch to bat on, just backed myself to play my natural game. I knew once I got my eye in, the wicket was going to get easier for me. Something that I have been working on for a long time. It’s a special feeling to get a World Cup hundred. Really happy with that. Don’t want to think too much, I don’t want to lose my focus. You need to make such things count. You gotta make it big. Some of it (the shots he plays) is premeditated. I let my instincts take over at times, sometimes it really works well. It’s my job to make sure to get those starts, especially in run chases. That’s something I have done in the past and something I love doing. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. Just need to keep doing it and keep putting the opposition under pressure going forward,” said India skipper Rohit Sharma.