IND v AUS T20I: Australia Women Beat India by 54 Run

IND v AUS T20I: Australia recorded a comprehensive win in the final T20I against India with a dominant 54-run victory at the Brabourne Stadium. With the series already in the bag going into the game, Australia did not rest on their laurels and gave yet another example as to why they are the top-ranked team in the world.

Australia ended the year with 12 wins in 16 matches, with the only blemish on their otherwise perfect record being the Super Over loss to India in the second T20I.

Opting to bowl first, India got off to the perfect start, sending openers Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield back to the pavilion inside the first four overs. At the halfway point, they had also dismissed the dangerous middle-order duo of Tahlia McGrath and Ellyse Perry.

This was India’s best performance with the ball in the opening exchanges in the series and had Australia on the ropes at 72/4 after 10 overs. However, Ashleigh Gardner and Grace Harris had other ideas.

The duo were not bogged down by falling wickets and took the attack to India to put the pressure back on the hosts. The 13th over, where Gardner smashed Anjali Sarvani for four consecutive fours, turned the tide in Australia’s favour and India failed to wrestle control thereafter.

Harris and Gardner got to their fifties in the 18th over off just 28 and 25 balls respectively and finished with a flourish to take Australia to 196/4. Their 129-run stand is now the highest for the fifth wicket in T20Is, including both men’s and women’s.

In the previous game, the visitors became the first women’s side to score 170 or more in four consecutive T20Is and added to it in the final match.

Like the first innings, the openers were back in the hut inside the Powerplay. Unfortunately for India, they did not have anybody down the order to replicate the heroics of Gardner and Harris. Six of the top seven got to double-digit scores but only Deepti Sharma notched up a fifty.

Heather Graham created history by becoming just the second Australian women’s player to register a T20I hat-trick. Megan Schutt was the first to do it in 2018 and coincidentally, she achieved the feat against India at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Graham scalped Devika Vaidya and Radha Yadav in the last two balls of the 13th over and completed the hat-trick off the first ball of the final over with the wicket of Renuka Singh. She added another wicket of Deepti Sharma off the final ball as India were bowled out for 142.