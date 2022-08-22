Incredible Yoga Poses For Frozen Shoulder

New Delhi: Frozen Shoulder, termed medically as Adhesive Capsulitis is a debilitating pain that usually affects the shoulder joints. The shoulder capsule forms a protective covering on the shoulder blade, upper arm, and collar bone. On the development of this condition, the shoulder capsule becomes thick due to a layer of scar tissues surrounding it. Yoga is an effective way to heal inflammation and reduce stiffness and pain. Yoga helps to reduce stress and tension in the shoulder area and mobility is improved.

Paschim Namaskarasana (Reverse Prayer Pose):

Start with Tadasana, i.e. keep the hands hanging straight on either side. Relax your shoulders and bent down the knees a little. Now, stretch your arms backwards and join the palms together in a prayer pose. While gradually inhaling press the inner surface of the palms towards the spine and hold the position for a few seconds. Now gradually exhale and move your palms downwards and come back to the starting Tadasana pose. Repeat this exercise 4-5 times for better results.

Ardha Matsyendrasana (Sitting Half Spinal Twist):

Sit straight with your legs stretched out and feet together. Bend your right leg and place the heel of your right foot beside your left hip. Now, take the left leg over your right knee. Place your right hand on your left foot and your left hand behind you. Twist the waist, shoulders, and neck to the left and look over the left side shoulder. Hold the position and continue breathing in and out gently. Slowly come back to the original starting position and repeat in the same manner on the other side.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose):

Lie flat on your stomach and place your head on the ground. Keep both your hands on either side of your shoulders. Slowly, put pressure on your palms and lift your body from the torso while stretching your back and belly muscles. Straighten out your arms and keep your shoulder blades pressed against your back. Fix gaze at a point on the ceiling and hold this posture for about 15-30 seconds and exhale as you return to the starting position.

Halasana (Plow Pose):

Lying on your back, raise both legs above the stomach. Bend your body and try to extend your legs above the head to touch the ground with the toes. Hold this posture for 10-15 seconds, relax for a minute, and repeat.

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose):

Lie flat on your stomach and raise both the legs and torso backward. Extend your arms backward and grasp both the feet with your hands. Hold this position for as long as possible and keep inhaling normally. Return to the starting position and repeat the asana for 5-6 times.