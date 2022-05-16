Incredible Health Benefits Of Green Beans

New Delhi: Green beans are the powerhouse of vitamins and nutrients. There are approximately 150 varieties of green beans throughout the world that come in all shapes and colours, even purple! Despite the variable appearance of the beans, their nutritional content and health benefits remain similar. Green beans are a favourite choice in many cultures for the variety of vitamins, nutrients, and beneficial properties they contain.

Reduce Heart Diseases

Green beans can help reduce the risk of heart diseases due to their high levels of flavonoids. Flavonoids are polyphenolic antioxidants that are commonly found in fruits and vegetables. They have high levels of flavonoids and these antioxidants have certain anti-inflammatory properties. Test subjects with high flavonoid levels experienced anti-thrombotic results, preventing blood clots in the arteries and veins. Cardiovascular diseases, heart attacks, and strokes are commonly caused by thrombotic activity, which means that a healthy volume of green beans and flavonoids in a diet can help prevent some of these conditions.

Prevent Colon Cancer

Recent studies have shown green bean consumption to be beneficial for preventing pre-cancerous polyps that commonly lead to colon cancer. Many studies have tried to link dry bean intake to cancer prevention, with limited results. However, new evidence suggests that increasing dietary green bean intake can reduce the risk of cancerous adenoma recurrence and colorectal cancer.

Do Wonders For Diabetes

These green veggies help to regulate and manage diabetes symptoms in many patients.Diabetes is a condition that requires constant maintenance of blood sugar levels at a normal level so the body can perform necessary tasks. Natural regulators of diabetes are rare, and the connection of beans and similar plants to the control or early prevention of diabetes is great news for many people.

Boost Immunity

The presence of various immune system-boosting antioxidants in green beans is well known, but as more research on their benefits is done, it is becoming clear that there are far more antioxidant properties than the ones widely known. Antioxidants are beneficial compounds in our body that seek out dangerous free radicals and eliminate them from our system before they can cause illness or tissue damage.

Boost Your Energy

Green beans contain about twice the amount of iron as compared to spinach. Iron is a component of red blood cells which is essential to transport oxygen from the lungs to cells throughout the body. If you are struggling with anaemia, dripping energies or low metabolism – then green beans is the magical food you need.