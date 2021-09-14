Incredible Health Benefits Of Cinnamon

New Delhi: Cinnamon is an incredible spice that is well known for its aroma and health benefits. Cinnamomum Verum, also known as true cinnamon or Ceylon cinnamon, comes primarily from Sri Lanka. It is more delicately flavored than cassia and more highly prized, though less widely used. Other commercially available types of cinnamon include Cinnamomum burmannii (also called Indonesian cinnamon) and Cinnamomum Loureiro (also known as Vietnamese cinnamon). Many lesser-known species of the cinnamon tree exist, too.

Combat acne

Cinnamon can stop acne-causing bacteria in its tracks. To make one great-smelling acne mask, simply combine 3 tablespoons of honey with 1 tablespoon of ground cinnamon to form a paste. Leave it on your skin for 10 minutes, then wash it off and enjoy your refreshed face.

Reduce inflammation

Cinnamaldehyde is the incredible compound that gives cinnamon its odour and flavour, and it can also ease swelling and prevent blood platelets from clumping together. Its anti-inflammatory qualities don’t stop there; it can also block certain substances associated with abnormal cell growth and thereby lower the risk for disease.

Freshen breath

Fans of Big Red gum can attest to the breath-freshening power of cinnamon. Cinnamaldehyde comes into play again, killing that pesky oral bacteria. To achieve fresher breath, chew your cinnamon gum or make your own mouthwash by boiling 5 cinnamon sticks in 1 cup of water for 5 minutes, then use it as you would a regular mouthwash!

Act as an antioxidant

Antioxidants are important because they help the body reduce oxidative stress, which has been proven to damage cells and contribute to nearly every chronic disease, including the aforementioned type 2 diabetes. Surprisingly, cinnamon’s antioxidant capabilities are superior to that of many well-known superfoods!

Plump up lips

Since cinnamon improves blood flow to the surface of the skin, it can actually cause your lips to plump up, with no injections necessary. Simply mix 1/2 teaspoon or so of ground cinnamon with some Vaseline or a few drops of oil (vitamin E, coconut, or even olive oil) and make a paste to apply to your lips. Let the mixture sit for a few minutes before rinsing it off, then pucker up!

Slow signs of aging

As our skin ages, it produces less collagen and elastin—the proteins that help keep skin smooth and supple. Lots of lotions and creams claim to help increase the production of these proteins, but cinnamon extract may do the job without the help of extra chemicals.