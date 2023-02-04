Incredible Health Benefits Of Cinnamon

New Delhi: Cinnamon is a common spice in Indian households. The spice comes from the inner bark of a small evergreen tree from the Cinnamomum family. It is the most popular medicinal spice used since ancient times.

1: Acts as an anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-fungal

Cinnamaldehyde, the main active component of cinnamon, may help fight various kinds of infection. Cinnamaldehyde is an essential oil present in the bark that displays anti-bacterial, anti-viral, and anti-fungal properties. It inhibits certain bacteria like salmonella and also controls respiratory infections caused by fungi.

2: Loaded with antioxidants

Antioxidants can reduce oxidative stress that has been proven to damage cells and contribute to nearly every chronic disease such as type 2 diabetes. Cinnamon is rich in antioxidants such as choline, beta-carotene, alpha-carotene, etc. Cinnamon is so powerful that it acts as a natural food preservative.

3: Reduces inflammation

Cinnamon fights against infection and repair damaged tissue. Cinnamaldehyde present in it helps to reduce swelling and prevent blood platelets from clumping together. It is useful in acute as well as chronic pain conditions such as arthritis. Cinnamon also enhances blood circulation and pushes circulation to the joints where blood circulation is disturbed.

4: Manage type 2 diabetes

Insulin is an important hormone to control your blood sugar levels and regulate your metabolism. Daily consumption of cinnamon improves insulin sensitivity and helps to regulate blood sugar levels. It slows down the breakdown of carbohydrates in the digestive tract, which results in a reduced amount of glucose entry in circulation.

5: Reduce the cholesterol levels

Cinnamon contains a compound called cinnamate that may decrease enzyme activity that makes cholesterol, thus reducing the number of fatty acids in the blood. It helps to reduce bad cholesterol in your body which reduces the risk of heart disease.