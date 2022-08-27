Incredible Benefits To Facial Massage

New Delhi: Face massage not only helps in toning the facial muscles but also in reducing signs of ageing. Regular face massages can also help in reducing fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and pigmentation.

Tones facial muscles and relieves tension.

Most people hold a lot of tension in their faces. When we feel stressed or tired, or we concentrate too hard, we tense our forehead and eye area, which can cause wrinkles over time. A couple of minutes of face massaging at the end of the day helps release that tension.

Releases toxins.

Environmental factors, and the hustle and bustle of everyday life, can cause toxins to build up within our skin, contributing to fine lines, puffiness, and breakouts. Facial massages increase blood flow, kick-starting lymphatic drainage in your face to flush out waste and toxins and keep your skin fresh and clean, both inside and out.

Boosts circulation.

Like doing a set of jumping jacks or push-ups, the movement of a quick facial massage sends a surge of blood and oxygen to your skin. This increased flow deflates puffiness (especially in your under-eye area), evens skin tone, and helps detoxify your skin (see benefit #2 for more info). More oxygen sent to the skin equals increased collagen production and cell growth, resulting in a smooth, glowing complexion.

Improves product absorption.

Massaging your face with your fingers in upward, lifting motions is a wonderful way to help your favourite products like moisturizer and serum absorb into your skin. Plus, it’s a way to make your daily skincare routine feel even more like a relaxing self-care moment.

Relaxation!

Skincare benefits aside, face massages can be just as good at relieving emotional tension as they are at calming muscle tension. They help you feel more relaxed and at ease at the end of a long day.