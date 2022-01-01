Incredible Benefits Poppy Seeds For Overall Health 

New Delhi: Poppy Seeds also known as khus khus are obtained from the poppy plant. It has a wide range of health benefits in treating a host of ailments including heart problems, digestion, hair and skin issues, insomnia, diabetes, bone disorder, and neural problems. Let’s take a look at the health benefits of it.

Treats Insomnia

The abundance of magnesium in the poppy seeds helps reduce the levels of cortisol which is a stress hormone and thereby attenuates stress and improves the quality, duration and provides a peaceful sleep. Consuming poppy seed tea or paste of poppy seed with milk, before going to sleep is highly effective in regulating body metabolism, inducing sleep, and treating sleep disorders like insomnia.

Improves Cognitive Functioning

The abundance of iron in poppy seeds makes it a natural blood purifier and increases red blood cell and hemoglobin count in the blood. A proper supply of oxygen and red blood cells to the brain regulates the production of neurotransmitters and increases cognitive functioning, making poppy seeds one of the brain foods that help you concentrate and reduce the risk of diseases like dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Boosts Bone Health

Poppy seeds are incredibly rich in calcium, besides the trace minerals copper and zinc. These are essential in improving bone mineral density, strengthening the bones and connective tissue, and preventing them from breaking. The presence of manganese also helps in the production of collagen in the bones, protects the bone from damage, and enhances overall bone health.

Aids in Digestion

Being an excellent source of fiber, poppy seeds are extremely beneficial in promoting digestion and increasing the absorption of nutrients from the food. It also treats constipation and allows easy passage of food through the alimentary canal.

Enhances Cardiovascular System

The immense amount of dietary fibres in poppy seeds reduces bad cholesterol levels and keeps good cholesterol up. Loaded with iron, it acts as a natural blood purifier and helps in increasing the hemoglobin and red blood cell count of the blood. Oleic acid reduces blood pressure levels and Omega-6 fatty acids in poppy make it extremely beneficial for the heart and also reduce chances of heart attacks and blockages.