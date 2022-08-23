Incredible Benefits Of Doing Pilates

New Delhi: Pilates is a form of exercise that focuses on strengthening the body with a special emphasis on the core muscles. Pilates for weight loss concentrates on flexibility, balance, strength and posture for general fitness and overall well-being. The core focus in a Pilates workout is good and safe exercise techniques and maintaining good form.

Weight Loss

Research has, time and again, showing the effectiveness of Pilates for weight loss.

Muscle strengthening

Pilates, when performed religiously, leads to muscle gain and muscle strengthening.

Better awareness

Pilates focuses on the mind-body connection. It requires deep awareness, as your mind should know of your breathing and body movement.

Improves endurance

If practiced consistently, pilates exercise improves endurance and develops control in the entire body.

Other benefits‍

Pilates has the ability to flatten the stomach as well as tighten the thighs and buttocks. It improves body posture and has the capability of improving bone density.