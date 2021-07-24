Incredible Benefits of Curry Leaves (Kadi Patta) You Must Know About

New Delhi: Curry leaves, commonly known as “Kadi patta” are widely used in Indian food. The bright leaves with fiery green with a uniquely pleasant aroma not only add taste to food but are also loaded with immense health benefits.

The main nutrients found in curry leaves are carbohydrates, energy, fiber, phosphorous, magnesium, copper, and minerals. They are rich in Vitamin A, B, C, and B2. Curry leaves are also said to be a good source of iron and calcium. They also contain vitamins like nicotinic acid, antioxidants, amino acids, and flavonoids.

Here are some benefits you must know about

Help in Losing Weight

Thinking of losing extra weight? Well, curry leaves may help do the trick. These leaves work in two ways in making you look slender. Firstly, these leaves help the body get rid of toxins and secondly, help in burning the stubborn body fat.

Help in Getting Rid of Free Radicals

Free radicals in the body lead to many kinds of health ailments. Curry leaves are loaded with antioxidants, which help in protecting the body cells from any kind of free radical damage.

Help in Keeping Diabetes under Check

Consumption of curry leaves on a regular basis help in stimulating the insulin-producing cells. These cells help in keeping the blood sugar levels under check.

Help in Maintaining Gastrointestinal Health

Battling with digestive issues? Curry leaves may prove to be beneficial. The digestive enzymes present in curry leaves are helpful in keeping the digestive health on track, and the laxative properties prove to be effective in regulating the bowels. If you are battling with tummy troubles such as abdominal pain, gas or diarrhoea, try curry leaves.

Help in Relieving Morning Sickness

If you’re feeling queasy or nauseous during your pregnancy, curry leaves may help in reducing the symptoms. Consumption of curry leaves helps in the secretion of digestive enzymes, which provides ease from nausea, vomiting, and morning sickness.

Help in Healing Wounds

Being rich in antibacterial and antioxidant properties, curry leaves help in accelerating the healing process. If you experience a burn, cut, or bruise, curry leaves’ paste may not only help in healing, but it may also help the infection from spreading.

Help in Congestion of Nose and Chest

Curry leaves are power-packed with vitamin A and C, and these leaves also contain antibacterial, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidative properties, which are helpful in reducing the symptoms of congestion, sinusitis, productive cough, and cold.

Help in Improving Eye-Health

Vitamin A is one of the essential vitamins for your eyes. Curry leaves are loaded with this vitamin and thus eating these leaves in your daily diet may help in keeping your eyes in a healthy state.