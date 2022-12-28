Incredible Benefits Of Annatto Seeds

New Delhi: Annatto is a natural food colouring agent and condiment that is extracted from the seeds of the achiote fruit. It is also called chitoe, onoto, bija, colorau, urucum, or atsuete in different regions. You can use annatto seeds, powder, and its leaf for skin care, diabetes issues, and hair problems.

May Aid in Healthy Digestion

The potentially high level of fiber found in annatto seeds, as well as the edible leaves of the achiote plant, is good for digestion. It may promote the smooth passage of food through the bowels and the efficient uptake of nutrients.

May Strengthen Bones

A significant level of calcium found in annatto may make it important for you if you want to supplement your bone mineral density and ensure strength and durability as you age. It may also help prevent osteoporosis.

May Aid in Eye Care

The possibly high carotenoid content, present in annatto, may function as antioxidants in your ocular system and possibly prevent the development of cataracts, while also staving off macular degeneration, keeping your vision strong for years.

May Improve Skin Care

Tocotrienols, which may be present in annatto, act as antioxidants, which is probably one of the reasons that it is so sought after for the treatment of the skin. If you’ve been looking for an anti-aging solution for your skin, annatto paste made from the seeds can be topically applied to possibly reduce the signs of wrinkles, blemishes, and other imperfections, while also tightening up the skin and making it look younger.

May Relieve Stomach Issues

Annatto is often consumed to calm an upset stomach. It can also function like a stomachic, treating heartburn and discomfort, which may be associated with everything from viral infections to simply eating too much spicy food.