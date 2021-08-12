Increase Height With These Effective Yoga Asanas

New Delhi: A lot of people are not satisfied with their height. Almost everyone must have once wished to be a tad bit taller. Some people remain short due to genetic makeup and other factors like exercise, nutrition, and environmental conditions.

Yoga can make you grow taller by addressing a few key issues. Essentially, yoga stretches your spine, lengthens your back and leg muscles, and improves your posture. It also detoxifies your body, thus spurring the growth of healthy cells. A regular and consistent yoga schedule reduces stress and relaxes you. This, in turn, releases growth hormones which increase the height naturally.

Here’s list Of Yoga Asana:

Tadasana (Mountain pose)

Tadasana or the Mountain pose stretches all muscles of your body. Your body feels the elongation of the pose, which also facilitates the formation of growth hormones by the body.

How to do it: Start by standing straight with your neck, waist, and legs aligned in a straight line. Keep your hands on the sides and your feet together. Inhale and lift your arms upward towards the sky. Now slowly stand on your toes by lifting your heels. Stretch your body as much as possible. Now return to the original position.

Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

Bhujangasana stretches the muscles on your lower back, upper back, and stomach. It helps in lowering the bad fat around your waist. It is also one of the best yoga asanas to increase your height.

How to do it: Lie down on your stomach and keep your feet together. Place your hands under your shoulder. Now, keeping your lower body firmly on the floor, lift your upper body off the floor. Use your arms to lift your upper body. Make sure that you are engaging your core and your shoulders are rolled back. Tilt your head backward to engage your neck muscles. Hold this position for about 30 seconds and then come back to the original position.

Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend)

Paschimottanasana is beneficial for your whole body. It is recommended to do the asana on an empty stomach in the morning. If you are doing it in the evening, make sure that you had your meal four to six hours earlier. The pose stretches your hamstring and spine. It stimulates the liver and kidneys. It also increases height, improves digestion, reduces headache, reduces obesity, increases appetite, and can cure insomnia and high blood pressure.

How to do it: Start by sitting on the floor with your legs stretched out in front of you. Now inhale and lift your hands up. Exhale and bend forward from your hips. Stretch your arms and try to touch your toes. Hold this pose for 30 seconds and then come back to the original position.

Vriksh asana (Tree pose)

The Vriksha asana or the Tree pose is another effective yoga asana to increase height. This pose activates the pituitary gland, which is responsible for the production of growth hormones.

How to do it: Begin by standing straight with the feet together and hands on the sides. Now, keep the left leg firm and bend the right knee to bring the sole of the right foot to the inner thigh of the left leg. Now, raise your arms towards the sky and join the palms. Tilt your head to stretch your neck. Hold this position for 30 seconds and then come back to the original position.