Income Tax Dept Carries Out Survey At BBC Office In Delhi: Sources

New Delhi: The Income Tax officials on Tuesday conducted a survey operation at the BBC’s offices in Delhi.

As per reports, the taxmen were carrying out a survey over allegations of international taxation and transfer pricing irregularities involving the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation).

BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) is the state sponsored media of the United Kingdom.

The phones of some journalists were taken away, the sources said.

BBC was in the news recently over the two-part series, “India: The Modi Question”, which was taken down from public platforms last month.