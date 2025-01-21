The Income Tax (IT) Department conducted extensive raids on Tuesday at multiple locations associated with prominent Tollywood figures, including producer Dil Raju and the producers of the film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The operations targeted residences and offices in key areas such as Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills.



The raids commenced early in the morning, focusing on properties linked to Dil Raju, whose real name is Velamakucha Venkata Ramana Reddy. As the chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation and a notable film producer, Dil Raju has been instrumental in producing successful films like Game Changer and Sankranthi Vasthunnam. Properties belonging to his business partner, Shirish, and his daughter, Hansitha Reddy, were also under scrutiny.



Simultaneously, the IT Department targeted the offices and residences of Mythri Movie Makers’ key personnel, including Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, producers of the highly anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The production house has a reputation for delivering high-budget blockbusters in the Telugu film industry.



The coordinated raids involved over 55 teams and were conducted at eight different locations across Hyderabad, including Banjara Hills, Kondapur, Jubilee Hills, and Gachibowli. The IT officials are investigating potential financial irregularities and unaccounted income within the Tollywood film industry.



As of now, the exact findings of the raids have not been disclosed, and no official statements have been released regarding the outcomes. The operations have caused a significant stir in the Tollywood community, raising concerns about financial practices among high-profile film producers.