The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has been selected for the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar-2025, in the Institutional Category, for its excellent work in Disaster Management.

The Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has instituted an annual award known as Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar to recognize and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organizations in India in the field of disaster management. The award is announced every year on 23rd January, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The award carries a cash prize of Rs. 51 lakh and a certificate in the case of an institution and Rs. 5 lakh and a certificate in the case of an individual.

Under the guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah, the country has significantly improved its disaster management practices, preparedness, mitigation and response mechanisms resulting in a significant reduction in casualties during natural calamities.

For the award of the year 2025, nominations were solicited from 1st July 2024 onwards. The award scheme for the year 2025 was given wide publicity through print, electronic and social media. In response to the award scheme, 297 nominations were received from institutions and individuals.

A summary of the outstanding work of the winner of the 2025 Award in the field of Disaster Management:

Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) was established in 1999, in Hyderabad, Telangana. The INCOIS is integral to India’s disaster management strategy, specializing in early alerts for ocean-related hazards. It established the Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre (ITEWC) which provides tsunami alerts within 10 minutes, serving India and 28 Indian Ocean countries. It has been recognized by UNESCO as a top Tsunami Service Provider. Supported by a network of seismic stations, tide gauges and other ocean sensors, it also provides high-wave, cyclone, and storm surge forecasts, helping to safeguard coastal areas and maritime operations. The INCOIS assisted during the 2013 Phailin and 2014 Hudhud cyclone with advisories which led to timely evacuations and reduced risks to coastal populations. INCOIS has developed the Search and Rescue Aided Tool (SARAT) to assist the Indian Coast Guard, Navy and Coastal Security Police, in locating individuals or objects lost at sea. INCOIS has also established the SynOPS visualization platform which integrates real-time data to strengthen response coordination during extreme events. The INCOIS received the Geospatial World Excellence in Maritime Services Award in 2024 and the Disaster Risk Reduction Excellence Award in 2021.