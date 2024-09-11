Bhubaneswar: The incidence of brain stroke has become an alarming health concern in India, with approximately 2,000 cases reported daily nationwide. A recent study published in The Lancet has revealed that the incidence of stroke in Odisha is higher than the national average, with nearly one in seven residents at risk. This growing health issue, which was previously seen mostly in older adults, is now affecting the younger population due to factors such as sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, rising stress levels, and an increasing prevalence of diabetes mellitus and hypertension.

These concerns were highlighted during the Indian Association of Neurology (IAN) Stroke Subsection Midterm Conference, organized by the Department of Neurology, AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Themed “Code Stroke to Stroke Intervention,” the conference featured in-depth discussions on early stroke identification, treatment advancements, and the importance of stroke prevention. Esteemed neurologists from across the country participated in the event.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director, Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, stated that the Neurology Department at AIIMS Bhubaneswar handles over 500 stroke patients every month, offering comprehensive care that includes intravenous thrombolysis, mechanical thrombectomy, stroke neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and advanced neuro-rehabilitation services.

Among other dignitaries present at the conference were Dr. P R Mohapatra, Dean (Academics), and Dr. D K Parida, Medical Superintendent at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Prominent speakers included Dr. Sunil K Narayan, Chairman of the IAN Stroke Subsection, Dr. Nirmal Surya, President of the Indian Stroke Association, Dr. Kameshwar Prasad, Dr. P Vijaya, and Dr. S P Gorthi, who extensively discussed stroke management.

A poster session on stroke was organized for resident doctors and faculty members. The event also witnessed the felicitation of Dr. RN Sahoo, a veteran neurologist, with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedicated service to mankind.

The conference was coordinated by Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Bhoi, Head of Neurology at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, along with Dr. Menka Jha and Dr. Priyanka Samal.