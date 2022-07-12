Incessant Rain Wreaks Havoc in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Normal life has been badly affected in Malkangiri due to incessant rains in the past 24 hours. Due to heavy downpour, the National Highway-326 connecting Motu in Malkangiri district and Chintoor in Andhra Pradesh was submerged.

Following this, hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on both sides of NH.

On the other hand, the road between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh remained cut off as a bridge on a major road connecting Chintoor and Bhadrachalam near Nellipaka in Telangana state was waterlogged by the floodwater.

According to reports, a total 684.2mm rainfall was recorded in Malkangiri district during the past 24 hours.

The highest amount of rainfall of 119 mm was recorded in Korukonda area followed by Podia (108.2 mm) and Chitrakonda (104 mm). While Kalimela registered the maximum rainfall of 94 mm, Khairput recorded 94 mm followed by Mathili (87 mm) and Malkangiri (77 mm).