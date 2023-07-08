Incessant Rain Leads To Water Logging, Traffic Woes In Several Cities

New Delhi: Several parts of northwest India, including the national capital of Delhi, witnessed an intense spell of rain on Saturday, leading to waterlogging in several important road stretches and commuters facing traffic woes.

Down south, some parts of Kerala witnessed heavy rain in the morning hours, causing traffic snarls and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rains lashed the northwesters parts of the country due to the interaction of a Western Disturbance and monsoonal winds.

A 58-year-old woman was killed in Delhi when debris from the ceiling of a flat came crashing down on her. Four people were killed in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan in a span of 24 hours.

Delhi experienced the season’s first heavy spell of rain with the Safdarjung observatory, the city’s primary weather station, recording 98.7 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm.

The heavy rain resulted in the familiar scenes of waterlogged roads and long lines of vehicles stuck in the deluge. Strong winds and showers also caused disruptions in power and internet connectivity in several areas.

Ranjeet Kaur (58) was killed when debris from the ceiling of a Tibbia College Society flat in the Karol Bagh area that collapsed due to rain came crashing down on her, police said, adding that her husband and son escaped the collapse.

The IMD said the Western Disturbance (WD) prevailed over northern India, while the monsoon trough extended to the south of its normal position, reaching lower tropospheric levels. Additionally, a cyclonic circulation was embedded over southwest Rajasthan.

This interaction between the WD and monsoonal winds is expected to persist for the next 24-36 hours, leading to moderate rainfall in most parts of northwest India, according to an IMD update.

Over a span of six hours ending at 2:30 pm, this weather system brought 5 cm to 9 cm of rainfall to Delhi, Sonipat and Baghpat, the IMD said.