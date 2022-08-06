Incessant Rain Affects Normalcy In Twin Cities

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain has disrupted normal life in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. Most of the city roads were submerged in knee-deep water and vehicles were seen wading through water-logged streets at a snail’s pace.

The situation is likely to persist with the Met Office predicting heavy rains in most parts of the state including Puri, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khordha, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Boudh, and Angul..

Several low-lying areas remained waterlogged. Driving on city roads has become a problem as knee-deep water has accumulated in most places.

The heavy rain spelled a tough time for office goers. School students were, however, spared as schools were closed it being a Saturday.