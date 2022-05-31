In Talks With ASI For Srimandir’s Snana Bedi Repair Ahead Of Snana Purnima: Puri Collector

Puri: After two years of long gap, devotees will be allowed to witness the Snana Purnima (bathing ceremony) of Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Lord Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra.

Preparations have been intensified by the district administration as a large gathering of devotees is expected to throng Puri Sriminandir to witness the holistic rituals.

Keeping in view, Puri Collector Samarth Verma along with SP Kanwar Vishal Singh today inspected the area where the rituals are scheduled to be observed. During the inspection, it was noticed that nearly 40 per cent of stones at Snana Bedi have been damaged.

Following this, a discussion was held with ASI and repair work will be undertaken soon, informed the Collector.

The second coordination meeting for the world-famous annual Rath Yatra will be held on Wednesday. The meeting will be chaired by State Law Minister Pratap Jena at the Town Hall here, said sources. The work of various departments will be overseen at this meeting which will also be attended by other ministers and departmental officials.

Celebrated just before the world-renowned Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri, Deva Snana Purnima is a ritualistic bathing ceremony of the Trinity deities of Srimandir– Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

The idols of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra are taken out from the Ratnasimhasan of the Puri Shree Jagannath Temple, early in the morning. These idols are brought to the Snana Bedi or the bathing altar.

The water which is used for bathing the three deities is taken from the well inside the Jagannath Temple. Prior to the bathing ceremony on Deva Snana Purnima, a few puja and rituals are performed by the priests, where a total of 108 pitchers of herbal and aromatic water are used to bathe the presiding deities. 35 pots of water are used for bathing Lord Jagannath, 33 for Lord Balabhadra, 22 for Devi Subhadra and 18 for Lord Sudarshan. After the bath, again Mailum and Sarbang Nitis are performed and the Trinity adorn new clothes.