Mumbai: The recently revealed will of the late industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata has surprised many with its inclusivity and generosity.

Tata, who passed away on October 9 at the age of 86, has left behind an estate estimated to be worth around ₹10,000 crore. His will includes provisions not only for his siblings but also for his beloved German Shepherd, Tito, and his long-time butler, Subbiah.

Ratan Tata’s will reflects his deep affection for his family, friends, and loyal staff. His brother, Jimmy Tata, and half-sisters, Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy, are among the primary beneficiaries. However, the will also ensures “unlimited care” for Tito, who will be looked after by Tata’s long-time cook, Rajan Shaw.

In addition to his family and pet, Tata’s will includes significant bequests for his household staff. Subbiah, his butler of over three decades, and Shantanu Naidu, his executive assistant, have been allotted shares of his estate. Naidu, who had a close bond with Tata, will also benefit from the relinquishment of Tata’s stake in the companionship venture, Goodfellows, and a waiver of a loan taken for studying abroad.

A major portion of Tata’s wealth is directed towards philanthropy through the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation, continuing his legacy of charitable work. His assets include high-value properties, a large fixed deposit, and shares in Tata Group companies.

“He has bequeathed assets to his foundation, brother Jimmy Tata, half-sisters Shireen and Deanna Jeejabhoy, housestaff and others,” according to The Times of India report.

Tata’s assets include a 2,000-sq-foot beach bungalow in Alibaug, a two-storey house on Juhu Tara road in Mumbai. His fixed deposits exceed Rs 350 crore and a 0.83% stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, reported The Times of India.

His stake in Tata Sons will be transferred over to the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation (RTEF). His will is now going to be probated by the Bombay High Court, according to the TOI report.

Tata’s various awards and recognitions will be donated to the Tata Central Archives. This will ensure his legacy is preserved for the generations to come.

Ratan Tata’s will is a testament to his generous spirit and his commitment to those who were close to him, both human and canine. His thoughtful provisions ensure that his legacy of care and compassion will continue to touch lives for years to come.

