Galleryphoto of the dayBhubaneswarBreaking

In Pics: Waterlogging Woes Return To Twin City With Moderate Rains

By Pragativadi News Service
1

Bhubaneswar: Pre-monsoon rain has brought a major respite from the heatwave in the twin city but a short spell of rain has flooded low-lying places in the Capital city, causing normal life miserable.

Water logging in several areas caused great inconvenience for the city people.

Students returning from schools were seen wading through knee-deep water to reach home.
Bikers and pedestrians also had a tough time communicating as roads were submerged in knee-deep rainwater.
Residents of the Old Town area faced unprecedented problems due to rain.
Students returning from school and their parents have faced problems due to waterlogging in various places.

Excess water overflowed from sewerage tanks and open drains added to the woes.

Places like Jaydev Vihar, Iskon temple, Behera Sahi, Kalpana Square, Ravi Talkies road  & slum areas were inundated.
The dirty and polluted water from the drain was flowing on the road trigging apprehension of health hazards.

A similar scene was also witnessed in Cuttack City. Excess rainwater was flowing in lanes and by lanes of the millennium city. Desilting work has not been completed even as the monsoon has set in.

Cuttack mayor Subhash Singh said maximum works have been completed. Only five to ten per cent constructions are left. All these works will be completed within a short time, he added.

The shower has brought relief from heat and humid condition. At the same time, it has caused headache for the city people over release of excess rain water. 

Bhubaneswar recorded 90.4 mm rainfall by 2.30 pm. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in next two days as monsoon set to cover the entire State.

Pragativadi News Service 22975 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking