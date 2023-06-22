In Pics: Waterlogging Woes Return To Twin City With Moderate Rains

Bhubaneswar: Pre-monsoon rain has brought a major respite from the heatwave in the twin city but a short spell of rain has flooded low-lying places in the Capital city, causing normal life miserable.

Water logging in several areas caused great inconvenience for the city people.

Excess water overflowed from sewerage tanks and open drains added to the woes.

A similar scene was also witnessed in Cuttack City. Excess rainwater was flowing in lanes and by lanes of the millennium city. Desilting work has not been completed even as the monsoon has set in.

Cuttack mayor Subhash Singh said maximum works have been completed. Only five to ten per cent constructions are left. All these works will be completed within a short time, he added.

The shower has brought relief from heat and humid condition. At the same time, it has caused headache for the city people over release of excess rain water.

Bhubaneswar recorded 90.4 mm rainfall by 2.30 pm. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in next two days as monsoon set to cover the entire State.